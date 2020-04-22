C.B. Smith Park Expands Coronavirus Testing to Asymptomatic, Re-testing

C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines is expanding coronavirus testing to include people who are asymptomatic and certain people who want to get re-tested.

All individuals 18 years and older, whether they are symptomatic or not, and people who have previously tested positive for the virus at least 14 days prior are eligible for the drive-thru site.

Registration is required before getting tested. To register, call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Charles Hadley Park in Miami has also expanded testing to include anyone over the age of 65 and older with or without symptoms.

People who are 18 and over with COVID-19 symptoms can also be tested.

Hadley Park requires an appointment, and is also a drive-thru only site. To make an appointment call 305-960-5050.