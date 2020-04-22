coronavirus

C.B. Smith Park Expands Coronavirus Testing to Asymptomatic, Re-testing

Charles Hadley Park in Miami has also expanded testing to include anyone over the age of 65 and older with or without symptoms

NBCUniversal, Inc.

C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines is expanding coronavirus testing to include people who are asymptomatic and certain people who want to get re-tested.

All individuals 18 years and older, whether they are symptomatic or not, and people who have previously tested positive for the virus at least 14 days prior are eligible for the drive-thru site.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 55 mins ago

Florida Passes 28,000 Coronavirus Cases, as State’s Death Toll Approaches 900

grocery stores 17 mins ago

As More Workers Get Sick, Major Grocery Stores Consider Online-Only Shopping

Registration is required before getting tested. To register, call 954-276-4680 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Charles Hadley Park in Miami has also expanded testing to include anyone over the age of 65 and older with or without symptoms.

People who are 18 and over with COVID-19 symptoms can also be tested.

Hadley Park requires an appointment, and is also a drive-thru only site. To make an appointment call 305-960-5050.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us