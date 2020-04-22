Florida Passes 28,000 Coronavirus Cases, as State’s Death Toll Approaches 900

Florida surpassed 28,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state's virus-related death toll approached 900.

With 440 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the state's total reached 28,309, with 893 deaths reported statewide, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade County led the state with 10,153 confirmed cases, followed by Broward with 4,228. Palm Beach County had 2,403 cases while Monroe had no new cases and remained at 73.

The city of Miami continued to far outpace the state in new cases, with 6,136. Hialeah had 1,291 cases, followed by Hollywood with 1,131.

Multiple new deaths related to the virus were reported in Miami-Dade and Broward.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' task force for reopening the state was holding more meetings Wednesday as they worked to put together recommendations by the end of the week.

At a news conference Tuesday, DeSantis said that hospitals have plenty of empty beds, and that predictions that they'd overwhelmed never bore out.

"There were estimates that this week, Florida would have 455,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19," DeSantis said. "The actual number is closer to 2,000. We've been able to flatten the curve."

To-date, Florida has had more than 4,200 people hospitalized for the virus. More than 289,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.