coronavirus

Farm Share, Government Officials Sponsoring Food Distribution Event in Hialeah Gardens

No walk-ups are allowed as all residents must remain in their cars during the visit

Getty

Residents of South Florida lined up long before sunrise Wednesday for the latest food drive aimed at helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Hialeah Gardens High School, where the food drive sponsored by Farm Share and members of the city’s government and Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz starts at 8 a.m. and goes until supplies are completely given away.

The school is located at 11700 Hialeah Gardens Boulevard. No walk-ups are allowed as all residents must remain in their cars during the visit.

Local

Miami-Dade 38 mins ago

6 Things to Know – Amazon Workers Protesting Pandemic Conditions, Increased Marine Life Sightings in Area

gratitude Apr 20

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

The event is the latest in South Florida, with groups such as Farm Share among those helping the community during the crisis.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiami-Dadehialeah gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us