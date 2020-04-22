Farm Share, Government Officials Sponsoring Food Distribution Event in Hialeah Gardens

Residents of South Florida lined up long before sunrise Wednesday for the latest food drive aimed at helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Hialeah Gardens High School, where the food drive sponsored by Farm Share and members of the city’s government and Miami-Dade county commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz starts at 8 a.m. and goes until supplies are completely given away.

The school is located at 11700 Hialeah Gardens Boulevard. No walk-ups are allowed as all residents must remain in their cars during the visit.

The event is the latest in South Florida, with groups such as Farm Share among those helping the community during the crisis.