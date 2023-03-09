Hallandale Beach

Car Crashes Into Pet Grooming Business in Hallandale Beach

The crash happened at the Pawfect Cut Grooming Spa at 1109 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard

By Brian Hamacher

Authorities responded after a car went crashing through the front of a pet grooming business in Hallandale Beach Thursday.

The crash happened at the Pawfect Cut Grooming Spa at 1109 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Footage showed a tow truck removing the blue vehicle after it went through the storefront.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

