Car Crashes Into Pet Grooming Business in Hallandale Beach

Authorities responded after a car went crashing through the front of a pet grooming business in Hallandale Beach Thursday.

The crash happened at the Pawfect Cut Grooming Spa at 1109 E. Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Footage showed a tow truck removing the blue vehicle after it went through the storefront.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.