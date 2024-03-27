Caretaker accused of abusing elderly woman at South Miami assisted living facility

A South Miami caretaker was arrested for allegedly abusing an elderly woman.

Josephine Gurri, 77, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of physical abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Josephine Gurri

According to an arrest report, the alleged abuse happened at an assisted living facility on Southwest 79th Terrace.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officers met with a woman who said her grandmother has been living in the facility and has been beaten and abused by her caretaker, Gurri, the report said.

The woman said a previous caretaker sent her a video of Gurri striking her grandmother on the buttocks and lower back area, the report said.

Gurri was arrested and booked into jail. She appeared in bond court Wednesday where she was granted a $1,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.