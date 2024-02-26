Video shows Carnival cruise ship come to the aid of people floating on vessel at sea

New video captured the moment a Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of people spotted out at sea.

A passenger onboard the Carnival Celebration told NBC6 the vessel was spotted Saturday afternoon.

They said officials made an announcement to alert guests and then stopped to help until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

NBC6 reached out to Carnival Cruise Line and the USCG for more information, but have still not received a response.