Cat set on fire in Pompano Beach backyard: BSO

A cat was euthanized Tuesday after it was set on fire at a Pompano Beach home, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded after 12:22 p.m. to a home on Northeast 33rd Street after a call that someone set a cat on fire inside a raccoon trap, BSO said.

Deputies found the cat in the backyard, and the fire was extinguished.

The cat was taken to Hollywood Animal Hospital, where it had to be euthanized after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, BSO said.

Deputies took one woman into custody. Additional details were not released.

