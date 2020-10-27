Tamarac

Caught on Camera: Suspects Ambush Woman, Rob Tamarac Home

Police are looking for two suspects who ambushed a woman and forced their way inside her Tamarac home before getting away with almost $3,000 worth of items, an incident that was captured on home surveillance cameras.

The victim can be seen on Ring camera footage leaving her home at around 9 a.m. Monday in the area of Northwest 57th Street and Woodland Boulevard, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

As she gets into her car, two men wearing masks ambush her. They're then seen behind the woman, forcing their way inside her home.

Investigators say once inside the house, the men tied her up. Another video shows the suspects inside a bedroom putting items inside a bag.

The men went through the home, stealing nearly $3,000 worth of items. They then left in a 2019-20 white Lexus NX300 F-Sport SUV. Investigators believe a third person may have been involved.

