CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves use brick to break into Lauderhill smoke shop

Two young burglars disappeared in a puff of smoke after they were caught on camera breaking into a smoke shop in Lauderhill.

Surveillance video shows one of them using a brick to smash their way inside Smoke Time Club on University Drive near Commercial Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 24.

The store owners said they lost about $1,000 in merchandise and suffered $1,500 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).