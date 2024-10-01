Caught on Camera

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves use brick to break into Lauderhill smoke shop

Surveillance video shows the smash-and-grab robbery at Smoke Time Club on University Drive near Commercial Boulevard.

By NBC6

Two young burglars disappeared in a puff of smoke after they were caught on camera breaking into a smoke shop in Lauderhill.

Surveillance video shows one of them using a brick to smash their way inside Smoke Time Club on University Drive near Commercial Boulevard at around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 24.

The store owners said they lost about $1,000 in merchandise and suffered $1,500 in damages.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraCrime and CourtsLauderhill
