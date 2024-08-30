Bodycam video shows child alone while mother gets cosmetic surgery

New video shows the moments Doral Police officers found a 3-year-old boy outside an apartment complex alone while his mother was getting cosmetic surgery.

The arrest of Jessica Renteria happened back in late June after numerous neighbors shared concerns about seeing her son alone and unsupervised.

Body camera video from June 27 shows Doral Police arriving at a complex off Northwest 104th Avenue after calls from neighbors.

The video shows an officer telling another officer, “That’s the kid, but the neighbors don’t know who he is.”

Arrest documents said one neighbor found the 3-year-old boy outside her door. An officer asks, “He was sleeping?”

The neighbor says, “Yes.”

Another neighbor had been keeping her eye on him. An officer told another Doral Police officer what the neighbor had said: “It’s been an hour.”

The officers ask the little boy, “Do you know where you live? Do you know where Papi and Mami are?”

Police are then seen knocking on doors. Arrest reports state they found out the child was staying at an Airbnb. Arrest records also state that the boy was wandering outside for roughly six hours.

“Do you know any family that’s missing a kid?” police are seen asking neighbors.

The child’s mother, from Daytona Beach, is seen in body camera video in handcuffs. That was after she had left her child to get cosmetic surgery.

Arrest documents state she claimed a friend was supposed to watch her son, but that friend told police he was never told to take care of the child.

In bond court back in June, Renteria was visibly emotional as she faced child neglect charges. The judge stated to her that supervision rights were in the hands of DCF.