CDC alerts doctors about rise in RSV cases in Florida among young children, babies. Here's what to know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted doctors Tuesday about a rise in severe cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, among young children in Florida and Georgia.

In its advisory, a regional increases have usually predicted the beginning of RSV season nationally, "with increased RSV activity spreading north and west over the following two to three months."

The late-summer increase appears to suggest that RSV is once again falling into a typical seasonal pattern after several years of unusually early viral activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Aug. 5 through Aug. 19, the rate of RSV-related hospitalizations increased from two in 100,000 kids ages four and younger, to seven per 100,000, the CDC reported. The majority of those hospitalizations were in babies less than a year old.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Every year, RSV infections cause about 2 million doctor visits, 80,000 hospitalizations and up to 300 deaths in children under five, according to the CDC.

Here is everything you need to know about RSV and how to keep young children safe:

What is RSV?

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

For most people, recovery could take about a week or two, but RSV could be particularly dangerous for infants and older adults who develop more severe symptoms.

In those cases, hospitalization may be necessary.

What are the symptoms of RSV?

The CDC says that people infected with RSV usually show symptoms within four to six days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.

Almost all children will have had an RSV infection by their second birthday.

How is RSV transmitted?

According to the CDC, RSV can spread when

An infected person coughs or sneezes

You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth

You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV

You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands

Anyone infected with RSV is typically contagious for three to eight and may become contagious a day or two before they start showing signs of illness.

Some infants and people with weakened immune systems, however, can continue to spread the virus even after they stop showing symptoms, for as long as four weeks.

The CDC says children are often exposed to and infected with RSV outside the home, such as in school or childcare centers and can then transmit the virus to other members of the family.

Is there an RSV vaccine?

Vaccines are available to protect older adults from severe RSV. Monoclonal antibody products are available to protect infants and young children from severe RSV.

U.S. health officials are recommending that infants get a recently approved drug to protect them against respiratory syncytial virus

An infection with RSV is a cold-like nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly.

The drug, developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi, is expected to be ready in the fall before the RSV season, typically November through March.

A panel of outside advisers to the CDC recommended the one-time shot for infants born just before or during the RSV season and for those less than 8 months old before the season starts.

They also recommended a dose for some 8- to 19-months-olds at higher risk of a serious illness from RSV.

The FDA also recently approved a vaccine from Pfizer that protects infants from the virus.

Pfizer's RSV shot is already approved and available in the U.S. for older adults.

It's now the second treatment approved by the FDA to prevent RSV in infants and the first vaccine. It uses maternal immunization, which refers to vaccinating pregnant mothers so they can pass protective antibodies to their fetuses.