Celebrity Silhouette youth counselor accused of molesting children on cruise ship

A cruise youth counselor has been accused of molesting multiple young children while working on a ship that departed from Port Everglades in late November.

Cris John Pentinio Castor was working as a youth counselor on the 'Celebrity Silhouette' cruise ship - owned by Royal Caribbean Group - when the incidents took place, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Castor, a citizen of the Philippines, allegedly touched a six-year-old girl inappropriately while she was playing a video game next to him at the ship's youth center.

Cris John Pentinio Castor

The child reportedly told her parents that Castor touched her "private parts," the complaint detailed.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Castor reaching into the lap of the victim on Nov. 27, the affidavit said.

In a recorded statement with law enforcement officials, the affidavit states that Castor admitted to touching the six-year-old victim in her private area.

He also reportedly admitted to touching at least three other minor children in their vaginal area, in some cases making skin-to-skin contact, the affidavit stated.

Celebrity Cruises, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Caribbean Group, shared a statement with NBC6.

“We have zero tolerance for this behavior," a spokesperson stated. "We reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities."