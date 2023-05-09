Central Florida Gas Station Clerk Stabbed 9 Times in ‘Unprovoked' Attack: Police

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he was caught on camera stabbing the clerk of a central Florida gas station nearly 10 times.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports officers from the Davenport Police Department said the incident took place before 5 a.m. Monday in the city northeast of Winter Haven.

Security camera footage showed 28-year-old Marc Caseaf Tucker enter the store and look around. When the female clerk began stocking merchandise, Tucker came up from behind and stabbed her multiple times.

The clerk, who was not identified, attempted to run but fell to the ground and was stabbed several more times. She later fled the store and was taken to an area hospital, where her condition was not released.

Tucker fled to a wooded area near the store and was later taken into custody by officers.

"This was simply an unprovoked, random attack for no apparent reason other than the suspect, Marc Tucker, committing an evil act,” Davenport Police Chief Steve Parker said. “The fact that the store clerk resisted and fought her attacker certainly facilitated her survival."

Tucker is charged with attempted first-degree murder.