Central Florida Man Arrested After Pouring Bleach in Co-Worker's Soda: Deputies

A worker at a store in central Florida was taken into custody after deputies said he poured bleach in the soda his co-worker was drinking because he was "difficult to work with."

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place at the Dollar General store in DeLand, where deputies were called Monday after reports of a possible poisoning.

The victim, whose identity was redacted, told Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies he was drinking the soda at lunch and left it unsupervised when he went to the bathroom. When he returned, the victim said he took a drink and it tasted and smelled like bleach.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and saw 48-year-old Jerome Ellis pouring bleach in the co-worker's can while also spitting in it. Deputies said Ellis admitted to doing so to get back at the co-worker.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ellis was charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence.