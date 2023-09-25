10-year-old dies after shooting in North Miami: Family

A child died Monday after a shooting in North Miami, family members said.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in the area of Northwest 140th Terrace and 5th Place.

Police said they responded to reports of a juvenile with a gunshot wound and that the child was rushed to the hospital. Homicide detectives were on the way to the scene.

Authorities did not confirm the child's condition, age or identity. But family members at the scene said the child, who was 10 years old, had died.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further information was not available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.