Childhood Friends Deliver Dozens of Pizzas to Homeless During Pandemic

A group of childhood friends decided to do some good for the most vulnerable people in their Overtown community Monday night, as the recent coronavirus pandemic has brought a cloud of uncertainty for so many.

The three men ordered and delivered over 30 pizza pies to their neighborhood’s homeless community.

Shiquawn Walker, one of the good Samaritans, said the idea started in the friends’ group chat. They decided to get their money together and reach out to where they knew help was needed.

“At a time like this, I feel everyone would need the help,” Walker said.

That feeling is something the group says is truly needed during such uncertain times.