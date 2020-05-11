coronavirus

Childhood Friends Deliver Dozens of Pizzas to Homeless During Pandemic

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of childhood friends decided to do some good for the most vulnerable people in their Overtown community Monday night, as the recent coronavirus pandemic has brought a cloud of uncertainty for so many.

The three men ordered and delivered over 30 pizza pies to their neighborhood’s homeless community.

Shiquawn Walker, one of the good Samaritans, said the idea started in the friends’ group chat. They decided to get their money together and reach out to where they knew help was needed.

Local

lauderhill 8 hours ago

Shootout During Argument at Lauderhill Gas Station Leaves Man Hospitalized

food distribution May 4

Where to Find Food Distributions Happening This Week in South Florida

“At a time like this, I feel everyone would need the help,” Walker said.

That feeling is something the group says is truly needed during such uncertain times.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Overtown
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us