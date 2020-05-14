City of Miami Beach Creates Rental Assistance Fund For Struggling Residents

Miami Beach city officials announced Thursday the creation of a rent relief fund for residents who are struggling to pay their bills due to the financial repercussions of COVID-19.

A total of nearly $550,000 will be made available through state and federal funds for residents who are "in danger of becoming homeless for failing to pay their monthly rent."

“We understand the economic hardship faced by so many residents who have been furloughed or laid off because of COVID-19,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber in a press release.

“Many are facing anxiety and worry for the first time in their lives about whether or not they can feed and house their families. We are committed to doing all that we can to allay these fears and help our residents.”

City officials said that an estimated 136 households would be assisted with the funds. In order for a household to qualify, it must be earning no more than 80% area median income.

Residents must also meet the following requirements to apply:

Must be U.S. citizen or permanent resident

Must be a resident of the City of Miami Beach

Must demonstrate need due to job loss as a result of COVID-19

Rent must be have been current as of March 2020.

Starting Monday, May 18th, interested residents can call the Office of Housing and Community Services at 305-673-7491 to make an appointment and begin the application process.