City of Miami to Distribute Next Round of Emergency Rental Assistance Money

City officials from Miami announced Monday they have started taking applications for the second round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The city issued $12.7 million in assistance to nearly 1,300 families during the first round who have suffered financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic since the program started in late March.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

“This program has allowed us to stabilize a large number of local households that were hit hard by the pandemic, including those who suffered job loss or were on the verge of eviction,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

A total of over $22.7 million in funding is available in the second round.

Those who qualify including renters in the city, those who have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic, have a family member at risk of homelessness and have a household income that is 80 percent of the Area Median Income or lower.

For more information and to apply, click on this link or call 305-330-1508.