City of Miramar to Host Celebration for 60th Anniversary of Jamaica's Independence

The City of Miramar is hosting an Ole Time Fair to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence.

This event, dubbed "Jamaica Emancipendence," will be hosted by Miramar's Mayor Wayne Messam and takes place on August 6 at the Miramar Regional Park and Amphitheater from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The free community event will feature several performances by Chaka Demus and Pliers, Gem Myers, King Banton, and Rohan Messan as well as a live DJ.

It will also have a food vendor with Jamaican food, a farmer's market, and cultural performances by Raul Blaze, Malachi Smith, and more.

Children will have an area just for them — the kids' zone will include face painting, arts and crafts, snow cones, and water activities, so bring a towel.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit this link .