City of Miramar to unveil 9/11, veterans memorial 22 years after the terrorist attacks

The City of Miramar is preparing to unveil a new memorial site in honor of the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th.

Just hours before the big unveiling, city teams were hard at work, putting the finishing touches on what will soon be a sacred space in Miramar.

The memorial will display two steel beams that were removed from the rubble left behind from the twin towers. The inauguration is set to begin Monday at 8:15 a.m.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said that the columns were delivered to the city more than 10 years ago and that the attacks on 9/11 had a direct impact on him and his family.

At the time, Messam said that his family could not communicate with his sister-in-law, who worked at the Pentagon, and didn't know if he was alive or died in the attack.

"As you can see, it's very quiet. You have the water fountain," Messam said. "We are proud to be able to have an exhibit to commemorate and remember the 3,000 lives that were lost that day.”

Very close to the 9/11 memorial, there is another area in honor of veterans who risked their lives to help the victims of the attacks.

“Remember those who either responds to attacks or fought for our liberties, here in the City of Miramar, not only do we take it seriously, but we really want our community to have an intentional effort to remember our veterans, to remember our first responders," the mayor said