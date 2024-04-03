Classes canceled at two Weston schools on Thursday due to water main break

Classes are canceled Thursday at two Weston schools due to a water main break, Broward County Schools officials said.

The main break affects Falcon Cove Middle School and Cypress Bay High School, a district spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday night.

City crews are working to repair the damage, officials said.

Classes are expected to resume on Friday.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.