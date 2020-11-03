Decision 2020

Clean Water and Sewage Spills at the Center of Fort Lauderdale Mayoral Race

Cleaner water and improved infrastructure are top of mind for current Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, and his opponent, Ken Cooper

For a city known for its scenic beaches and lively nightlife, it’s what lies beneath the surface that’s taken center stage during Fort Lauderdale’s mayoral race.

At the tail end of 2019, a series of sewer main breaks caused over 200 million gallons of sewage to spill across the city.

City commissioners recently agreed to pay over $3 million to go directly toward environmental projects to avoid the state’s original record fine.

Trantalis blamed the misuse of funds in the previous administration for delaying projects aimed at improving the city’s sewage system. He hopes voters rely on his experience in local government when heading out to the polls on election night.

“I have more experience in government, I understand the issues,” Trantalis said. “I’ve been more involved in trying to solve the problems and challenges that we have.”

Ken Cooper says Trantalis’ defense doesn’t cut it. He wants to return Fort Lauderdale to the city he knew as a child.

“I’d love to see water where you can see 30-60 feet when I was scuba-diving here, I’d like to see that beautiful city that I remember and I’m not seeing the city go in a forward direction today,” Cooper says.

As far as COVID-19, both men agree there shouldn’t be any further shutdowns that hurt the economy, and that masks are imperative to keeping the virus at bay - until a vaccine is developed and distributed widely.

Both candidates felt it was also too early to determine whether major tourism engines, like spring break, would return next year.

