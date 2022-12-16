Following the passing of South Africa's Paul the Octopus and the great success of Russia's Achilles the cat, it looks like the U.S. has found its own 'psychic' animal capable of predicting World Cup champs.

Meet Nicholas, Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium bottlenose dolphin who is apparently no stranger to making World Cup predictions after successfully choosing France to beat Croatia in Russia's 2018 final and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl.

According to Telemundo Tampa's affiliate T49, Nick has been making sports predictions since 2017 and has an impressive winning record of 16 out of 26.

His most recent guess was for the 2022 World Series, where he incorrectly predicted that the Houston Astros would beat the Phillies.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It’s time for a #NickPick, World Cup Edition! 🇫🇷 vs 🇦🇷 Who are you rooting for in the final on Sunday? #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/yU9PxpqwMQ — Clearwater Aquarium (@CMAquarium) December 15, 2022

The aquarium explained that for the 2022's World Cup, Nick was presented with a choice of two flags, Argentina or France, outside the underwater lookout window in his habitat during his normal enrichment activities.

The flippery mammal then touched the flag through the glass, and in this case, he picked France's "Les Bleus."

Nicholas is a rescued dolphin who was found stranded with severe sunburn when he was just 6 months old. Since 2002, Nick has called Clearwater Marine Aquarium home, the aquarium's site explained.