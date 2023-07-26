The summer can be a great time to get outdoors and have some fun, however, it’s important to make sure you and your furry friends, especially, are staying cool and safe as temperatures rise throughout the summer months. Like us, pets can also suffer from overheating and heat strokes during the summertime, so it’s important to know what you can do to prevent things like that from happening.

Denisse Cobain Tobler from Michelson Found Animals, an animal welfare nonprofit that provides a free pet microchip registry, shares some tips to help your pets stay cool and safe this summer:

Keep your pet hydrated

Just like humans, pets need to stay hydrated during the hot summer months. Tobler advises that pets consume about an ounce of water for every pound of weight they have every day. To ensure they have access to water throughout the day, pet owners should keep big, clean water bowls inside the house. When going for a walk, bring a water bottle and a collapsible dish to help keep them hydrated and cool while in the heat.

Use flea and tick prevention

Summertime is when fleas and ticks are the most active, so it’s important to make sure you are protecting your pets from fleas and ticks to avoid any diseases they may carry, like heartworm. It’s best to talk to your vet about the best prevention measures and stay up to date with the regimen.

Make sure your pet is microchipped and that your registry is up to date

The best way to keep your dog safe if they ever get out is to get them microchipped.

Microchips are tiny electronic devices about the size of a grain of rice that are placed right under your pet’s skin. The microchip contains a unique identification number that is linked to your contact information. In the case that your pet ever gets lost, a scan of the microchip will help make sure your pet is brought back home safely.

In addition to getting your pet microchipped, it’s also important to make sure your microchip registry is up-to-date with your current information such as your current phone number, email address, emergency contact, and even your vet information.

Those interested in getting a microchip for their pet should schedule an appointment at the vet or ask their vet at their pet’s next appointment.

Some other precautions you can take to help keep your pet cool during the summer are to not over-exercise them, stay indoors during extremely hot temperatures, and avoid leaving your pet in the car while out.

Taking these necessary precautions will help keep your pets safe and cool during the summer.

A little care and attention go a long way in keeping our furry friends healthy and happy during the summer heat.