Undocumented immigrant arrested after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor in Florida

An undocumented immigrant from Guatemala has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor in Florida, officials said.

On Saturday, May 4, Marvin Perez Lopez, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 13.

Marvin Perez Lopez

According to the PBSO, during the investigation, officials learned Lopez left Guatemala in early January, crossed through Mexico, turned himself in to Border Patrol and was given a court date for some time in 2027 and released.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He later found his way to Florida, officials said. He is currently being held in the PBC Jail on no bond.

The incident comes just months after three undocumented immigrants from Guatemala were also accused of forcing a woman into a car and sexually battering her at two locations in Palm Beach County, officials said.

According to NBC6 affiliate WPTV, who first reported this story, the abduction happened back in March in a residential area in the 5000 block of Lake Osborne Drive, just west of Interstate 95.

In a news release, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the victim was able to escape and flagged down a passerby to help her.

The suspects, 29-year-old Andres Felipe Morales, 30-year-old Darinel Ordonez Jjimenez, and 31-year-old Marcos Felipe Ramirez, were arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail.

Andres Felipe Morale, Darinel Ordonez Jimenez, Marcos Felipe Ramirez

Morales was facing charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment and the others are being held on two counts of felony criminal conspiracy.