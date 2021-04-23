Clinic Owner Bought $3M Key Largo Home, Yacht Amid $42M Health Care Fraud: Feds

A South Florida health care clinic owner accused of orchestrating a $42 million health care fraud conspiracy bought a $3 million home and yacht with the proceeds, federal prosecutors said.

Bradley Jason Kantor, 49, also bought two Winnebago motor coaches after submitting millions of dollars worth of fraudulent health care claims to United Healthcare, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Thursday charging Kantor, the owner and operator of Mobile Diagnostic Imaging, Inc. in Davie, in the alleged conspiracy.

Prosecutors said that from April 2013 to March 2017 Kantor ran MDI, which provided antigen therapy and other allergen immunotherapy services, such as allergy testing and allergy shots, to commercial insurance beneficiaries.

Kantor allegedly offered and paid kickbacks to co-conspirators to induce them to refer beneficiaries to MDI, so that MDI could bill commercial insurers for services that it never provided, prosecutors said.

United Healthcare paid MDI more than $12 million in reimbursement for services that beneficiaries never received, according to the indictment.

As MDI was making millions, Kantor bought the $3 million home in Key Largo's Ocean Reef Club, along with the 37-foot yacht and the two Winnebagos, prosecutors said.

Kantor is facing one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and four counts of health care fraud. He was expected to make his first appearance in federal court Friday afternoon, and attorney information wasn't available.

If convicted, Kantor faces up to 50 years in prison.