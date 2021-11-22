Clock Ticking for 13 Miami Beach Restaurants Losing Sidewalk Café Permits

The clock is ticking for more than a dozen sidewalk cafés in Miami Beach that are being denied their permits for at least one year because of code violations.

Out of 144 Miami Beach businesses that applied for the permit or looked to renew their existing outdoor dining permit 13 have been denied according to city officials because the restaurants have repeated violations.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Violations are for thing like excessive noise or an aggressive host looking to encourage people to come inside the restaurant. Overstuffed garbage cans are another violation.

And for those 13 restaurants, sidewalk operations are done, now suspended for a year at the end of the month.

Several dozen people were out Monday at City Hall protesting and urging Miami Beach commissioners to reconsider their position.

Some restaurants have a list of violations and city officials said some of the restauranteurs are repeat offenders. But at least one, a steakhouse on Lincoln Road called Ole Ole, said they have only minor violations like the overstuffed garbage can, and said that matter was remedied immediately.

The manager of Ole Ole said they'll likely have to go out of business, leaving his 50 employees without jobs. Ole Ole was told to cease all sidewalk operations on Nov. 30.

"They are about to close our restaurant, which is a family business restaurant," Raul Leones said Friday. "We have more than 50 employees in this restaurant and they are about to lose their jobs."

City Commissioners said the measures are right in line with their effort to clean up Miami Beach's image, like the measure to move last call from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m., which was passed by voters earlier this month.