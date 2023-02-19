Coast Guard Rescues 18 Cuban Migrants Near Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 18 Cuban migrants who were sailing in a rustic boat in international waters Sunday afternoon.

A Telemundo 51 crew, our sister station, were aboard a Coast Guard plane and witnessed the moment the vessel was spotted, about 30 miles off Key Largo.

The plane's crew called units at sea to approach the vessel and at around 4 p.m. a Coast Guard boat managed to rescue the 18 people on board.

No injuries were reported at sea.