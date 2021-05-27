Coast Guard

Coast Guard Rescues 8, Searching for More People in Waters Off Key West

A search is underway for possibly 10 more people

By NBC 6

Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people and recovered two bodies from the water Thursday off of Key West, officials said.

The rescue happened at around 1 p.m. just 18 miles southwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard's southwest division.

The Coast Guard is currently searching for possibly 10 more people in the water.

