Coast Guard Rescues 8, Searching for More People in Waters Off Key West

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people and recovered two bodies from the water Thursday off of Key West, officials said.

The rescue happened at around 1 p.m. just 18 miles southwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard's southwest division.

The Coast Guard is currently searching for possibly 10 more people in the water.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.