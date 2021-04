Officials from the United States Coast Guard are searching for a boater who went missing Wednesday out of Pompano Beach.

The USGC said 51-year-old Dylan Scott Wooldridge was reported overdue after leaving Alsdorf Park on a 21-foot vessel.

Officials did not say if Wooldridge had an intended destination before departing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-535-4300