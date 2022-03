The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing person Friday near the Florida Keys, officials said.

A good Samaritan reported finding aircraft debris approximately 55 miles north of Marathon, the USCG Southeast division tweeted.

Further information was not available.

Officials urged anyone with information to call 305-292-8727.

