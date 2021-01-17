Colder Sunday Morning Across South Florida Before Weekday Rise in Temperatures

It may not be record setting, but parts of South Florida woke up Sunday to some colder temperatures that will give way to a warm-up in the coming days.

Most cities woke up in the mid-50s, but some areas including Pembroke Pines saw temperatures as low as 51 degrees while Pompano Beach was at 50 degrees to start Sunday.

Cool, but pleasant weather is expected Sunday with a mix of clouds & sun and highs in the upper 60s.

Monday looks gorgeous with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

The rest of the week is sunny & dry with highs gradually climbing each day by a degree or two, ending near 80° by next weekend.