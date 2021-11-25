Comfortable Temps, Clearer Skies Greet South Florida for Thanksgiving

Just in time for the turkey and all the trimmings, Thanksgiving will be a beautiful day across South Florida with clearer skies.

Refreshing and comfortable weather continues Thursday in South Florida. Our high temperature makes it up to about 78°.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun and a few sprinkles off the ocean from time to time. There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach.

The rest of the holiday weekend is stunning with bright sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Our next cold front arrives Monday with rain showers followed by another shot of refreshing air.