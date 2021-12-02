first alert weather

Comfortable Thursday Across South Florida Before Slightly Warmer Weekend

Winds will finally make their turn to the southeast later this weekend and into early next week

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Florida is in for a beautiful Thursday to start the first week of December, but the area could see a slight rise in temperatures by the time the weekend arrives.

Look for morning low to mid-60s Thursday and afternoon 70s to round out the week. Humidity and rain chances remain rock bottom as well. 

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Winds will finally make their turn to the southeast later this weekend and into early next week. This will bring 60s to near 70 degree weather early with low 80s for afternoon highs.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Why Climate Change, Global Travel Likely to Bring More Virus Outbreaks

Palm Beach County 8 hours ago

Suspect Arrested in Murder of 14-Year-Old Ryan Rogers

The humidity will climb a bit too. We may see a quick passing shower Sunday. Rain chances top out around 20% on Monday. 

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us