Comfortable Thursday Across South Florida Before Slightly Warmer Weekend

South Florida is in for a beautiful Thursday to start the first week of December, but the area could see a slight rise in temperatures by the time the weekend arrives.

Look for morning low to mid-60s Thursday and afternoon 70s to round out the week. Humidity and rain chances remain rock bottom as well.

Winds will finally make their turn to the southeast later this weekend and into early next week. This will bring 60s to near 70 degree weather early with low 80s for afternoon highs.

The humidity will climb a bit too. We may see a quick passing shower Sunday. Rain chances top out around 20% on Monday.