Commissioners continue debate over expanding Broward County landfill

After months of ongoing debates, Broward County commissioners on Tuesday held more discussions on a series of contentious proposals that would expand the Monarch Hill landfill, also known to many as "Mount Trashmore."

About 30 residents signed up to speak out against the vote that would expand the Monarch Hill landfill at Tuesday's meeting.

Waste Management, who operates the landfill, had their proposals deferred last November at a meeting that lasted hours.

During Tuesday's meeting, public comments continued from residents of Coconut Creek and Deerfield Beach, which border the site who are opposed to the expansion.

“They are lying about the landfill expansion being safe,” said one resident.

"It's a decision between dollars and residents, and I hope you choose residents at the end of the day,” said another resident.

Eugene Tosenthal told NBC6 he spoke out against the vote last November and came back once again.

“It's going to be a skyscraper in the middle of the town," he said. "It's already gigantic and it's basically taking the trash from other cities and municipalities in Broward County and dumping it in Deerfield Beach. And we don't even use that landfill, and I think it's going to have negative impacts on health and property values.”

The landfill accepts about 6,000 tons of waste per day. Waste Management said that the site only has about six years of use left at its current size.

Broward County Mayor Beam Furr gave his thoughts.

“If we don't do anything, then then all of that stuff is going to continue to go in there," he said. "It's going to continue to smell. It's going to continue having all those the biosolids going in there. You're going to continue to have methane and then you have to close the landfill. And if there's a hurricane, where does it go?"

People who are in agreement with the expansion are asking the county to allow the landfill to grow in size by 24 acres and be 100-feet taller.

Others oppose the idea.

“For the past ten years and up to today, my job is to advocate for the interests of our residents," said Broward Vice Mayor Mark Bogen

Bogen represents District 2, which is an area where most residents who oppose the vote live. He voted no.

“We have to talk about recycling," he said. "That's one thing that's very important to get more recycling done. Second, would be to talk about the future. We have a land, we have landfill out in southwest Broward, and we also have the opportunity of adding another burner plan to our current burning process, so we can burn the garbage instead of just keep putting it in the landfill."

Those who oppose the expansion said there are other ways to solve this problem.

Commissioners decided to delay the vote on the landfill expansion for 30 days. The next discussion was expected at the Feb. 25 commission meeting.