Cool, Crisp Sunday in South Florida as Temps Dip to the 50s

We begin with a crisp start to our day across South Florida with widespread temperatures in the upper 50s and slowly warm up to the upper 70s by later this afternoon.

Skies remain bright from start to finish with plenty of sunshine and a moderate UV index.

A cool breeze will last throughout the day with NW winds gusting up to 20 mph.

The stretch of cool, comfortable and dry weather will last through the first half of our upcoming work week before isolated rain chances return to the forecast.

Our next cold front looks to arrive by next weekend.