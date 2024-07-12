Copa America final: These South Florida hot spots are hosting watch parties

The Copa América final will feature Argentina, who has won its last two major tournaments as the reigning champion of both this tournament and the World Cup, and Colombia, who has gone 28 matches unbeaten.

The game will begin promptly at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday.

With both having very passionate fans eager to bring home the trophy, a number of hotspots in Miami and beyond have decided to host watch parties.

Here is your guide on where to watch:

Argentina fans

La Estancia Argentina, an Argentinian restaurant in Aventura, will be screening the game. Admission is free and the address is 17870 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33160.

Manolo, an Argentinian restaurant, will also be hosting a watch party for Argentinian fans. Admission is free and the address is 7300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 3314.

Club M2 Miami will be hosting a watch party. Tickets start at $40 and the address is 1235 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Colombia fans

Pilo's Tequila Garden in Wynwood is hosting a Colombia watch party The address is 158 NW 24th St. Miami, FL 33127.

Daer Nightclub and Dayclub, located in Hollywood, will be hosting a watch party for Colombian fans. The address is 1 Lucky Street, Hollywood, FL 33314

Watch parties for both teams

The Miami Beach Bandshell is screening the game on a 24-foot screen for fans of both teams. Free with RSVP. The address is 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141.

Bayshore Club, located in Coconut Grove, is offering game day drink specials to enjoy the game. The address is 3391 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 33133.

Playa Wynwood will be hosting a watch party for both teams to enjoy! The address is 2125 Northwest 1st Court Miami, FL 33127 and will be having a variety of different drink specials.

The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach will be hosting a poolside watch party. Ticket sales start at $25 and the address is 4441 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33140.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will be hosting The Copa America final and the Euro 2024 watch party. Admission is free and the address is 20 W Las Olas Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.