Cops Caught Florida Lawyer Trying to Smuggle Drugs Into Jail

A Florida attorney was arrested after the sheriff's office said he tried to smuggle fake legal papers soaked in cocaine into a local jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said defense attorney David Casals' arrest came after “an extensive investigation, testing, interviews and search warrants.”

Casals was charged Friday with trafficking in cocaine, delivery of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a county facility.

He turned himself in and was released on $58,000 bond, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Casals did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the allegations Saturday night.

