Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities

A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun.

James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to an indictment, in August of last year authorities conducted two controlled drug buys from Moorman involving 100 grams of fentanyl.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In September, a confidential source and an undercover officer bought 266 grams of fentanyl from Moorman, the indictment said.

Earlier this month, authorities executed a search warrant on Moorman's storage unit and seized over one kilogram of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of cocaine, an assortment of pills, and two AR-style rifles, one of which was a machine gun, officials said.

Records showed Moorman was booked into the Broward County jail on Jan. 14. Attorney information wasn't available.

The ATF's Miami Field Division is investigating the case with the help of the Broward Sheriff's Office.