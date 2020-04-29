Coral Springs Woman Fights Back When Man Tries to Get Inside Her House

A man who knocked at a door and tried to force his way inside got more than he bargained for when the woman who lives there fought back, police said.

The senior citizen told Coral Springs police that there was a knock on her door about 9 p.m. on Monday. She said she answered the door and the man tried to get inside. They struggled at the door until he took off running down the street, police said.

Now police are search for the suspect who was described as being in his mid-20s, the South Florida SunSentinelreported.

Police didn't say whether the man got away with anything of value.

Coral Springs is west of Fort Lauderdale.