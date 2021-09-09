Counterfeit Checks, Credit Cards, Guns Seized in Lauderdale Lakes Fraud Ring Bust: BSO

A fraud ring bust at a Lauderdale Lakes home led to a man's arrest and the seizure of counterfeit checks, credit cards, guns, cash and other items, authorities said.

Jacquin Bullard, 24, was arrested last week on charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and felony probation violation for fraudulent use of personal identification, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The arrest came after detectives had received information that a fraud ring was operating out of a home near the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace.

Detectives conducted surveillance on the house for months before they executed a search warrant on Sept. 2.

Once inside the home, detectives found a large amount of fraudulent/counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs and electronics. Detectives also recovered two assault rifles, two hand guns and approximately $65,000 worth of jewelry.

When Bullard was taken into custody at the home, he had over $8,200 in cash along with 57 fraudulent checks, officials said.

Bullard was being held without bond Thursday, Broward jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.