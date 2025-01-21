Miami-Dade County

Cousins arrested after beating, biting ex-boyfriend's girlfriend in Miami: MDSO

Authorities said Rosa Perez Lores and her ex-boyfriend were in a relationship that had ended four months before she attacked his girlfriend.

By Briana Trujillo

Two women are under arrest after they allegedly beat an ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend with a metal pipe in Miami. 

Rosa Carrazco Perez, 34, and Marla Perez Lores, 25, are facing charges of aggravated battery after the attack on Friday at 3:25 p.m. The women are cousins, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrest reports. 

Authorities said Perez Lores and her ex-boyfriend were in a relationship that had ended four months ago. 

On Jan. 17, Perez Lores and her cousin drove up to an undisclosed address in Miami, where they saw the ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend standing by her car, an arrest report states. That’s when Perez Lores got out of the passenger seat armed with a metal pipe and “intentionally and willfully struck” the victim “multiple times in the head and body.”

Then, Carrazco Perez allegedly got out of the car, grabbed the victim’s hair and threw her on the ground. The sheriff's office said Carrazco Perez held the victim on the ground while her cousin continued to hit the victim with the pipe. 

While on the ground, Perez Lores allegedly also bit the victim on her left thigh.

The sheriff's office said the ex-boyfriend exited his residence and saw the two women attacking his girlfriend, so he intervened. 

As a result, he was also hit on his right hand by the metal pipe, but succeeded in separating the cousins and took his girlfriend into his home. 

Authorities said the first victim suffered a “laceration to her head, a minor laceration to her neck, and a bite mark on her thigh.” The second victim suffered a bruise to his right hand. 

Both suspects stayed on scene until deputies arrived. 

The women were being held in jail on $10,000 bond.

