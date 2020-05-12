COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Fears of Hospital Visits

As the number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by the day, the number of people calling 911 and visiting the emergency room has dropped.

But health officials say what's disturbing are the number of people who died after having called for help too late.

"They were not even looking at telemedicine or any of the other resources are currently available to them. By no means should people be so scared of all catching a virus that they are dying at home from other underlying elements," Stephen Gollan, Battalion Chief of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said in a news conference Tuesday.

In one case, an 80-year-old man fell, fractured his hip, and refused to call 911 for days, despite being in pain and running a fever. Gollan said the man became septic from a urinary tract infection.

"If you seek medical attention from when the incident took place on Friday, none of that would have happened," Gollan said.

The Broward Medical Examiner reported 317 people died at home last month, nearly double the number last year.

The county’s largest city, Fort Lauderdale, experienced a similar trend.

“Normally in a monthly period, we're looking at about 20 and 25 deceased at home. Right now we are over 50 between 50 and 60," Gollan said

As for why people are refusing to seek medical attention, doctors say the reasons vary — from fear of catching the virus, to the isolation that comes with even possible exposure.

ER doctors are adamant that hospitals are in good shape and have the available bed space to treat patients no matter age, health or illness.

"We look at our data just from a stroke shows a 30% reduction in the number of patients this year over last year. If you look at heart attack it is a 50% drop. In this country, we have done tremendous medical advances but not to account for that kind of drop in medical comorbidities," said Dr. Joshua Lenchus, chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center.