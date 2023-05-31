North Perry Airport

Coyote Seen Running Across Tarmac Near Grounded Planes at North Perry Airport

Chopper video shows the seemingly frightened animal eventually running off to a hiding spot.

By Gabi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wild coyote was seen dashing across the tarmac at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday morning.

According to Total Traffic Miami, the coyote has been hanging out in the area for quite some time now.

Total Traffic Miami says a trapper has since been called in to catch the wild animal.

This article tagged under:

North Perry AirportBroward CountyPembroke Pinescoyote
