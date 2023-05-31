Coyote Seen Running Across Tarmac Near Grounded Planes at North Perry Airport

A wild coyote was seen dashing across the tarmac at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines on Wednesday morning.
Chopper video shows the seemingly frightened animal eventually running off to a hiding spot.
According to Total Traffic Miami, the coyote has been hanging out in the area for quite some time now.
Total Traffic Miami says a trapper has since been called in to catch the wild animal.
