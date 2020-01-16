Florida

Coyotes Suspected of Killing Pet Dog at Central Florida Country Club

A family was driving near the Melbourne club with their new rescue dog last week when it jumped out an open window and ran off

Getty Images

A group of coyotes that has been spotted around a Florida country club the past two months is suspected of killing a pet dog, wildlife trappers and country club staff said.

A family was driving near Suntree Country Club in Melbourne with their new rescue dog last week when it jumped out an open window and ran off, Suntree general manager Steve Lamontagne told Florida Today. The dog's remains were later found on the club's property.

Lamontagne believes the pack consists of five coyotes and said one has a distinctive and unusual black coat.

Local

Parkland Shooting 50 mins ago

Commission Investigating Parkland School Massacre Sued

Miami-Dade 3 mins ago

Body Cam Video Shows Officer Saving Families From House Fire

"They’ve been on property for a couple of months," Lamontagne said. “They were being spotted here and there and all of a sudden in the last two or three weeks, they were getting more friendly.”

Wildlife trapper James Dean has been setting out traps and attempting to track the coyotes. He said he plans to release them into the wild away from the public, unless they no longer fear people.

"Feeding wild animals is the same as signing their death warrant," Dean said. “People that are feeding wildlife, they may feel bad for them, but they're also hurting that animal.”

Coyotes are unlikely to attack people unless they've been conditioned to no longer fear them, Dean said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us