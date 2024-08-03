Broward County

Crash involving gas tanker shuts down stretch of I-595 in Broward

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-595 just west of University Drive

A crash involving a gasoline tanker had a stretch of Interstate 595 in Broward shut down for several hours on Saturday.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-595 just west of University Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the tanker rear-ended another semi truck, forcing all eastbound lanes to be closed down while crews cleaned up the mess left behind.

Video showed major backups on the highway while crews worked on the clean up.

Officials said the express lanes were open and not impacted.

No major injuries were reported.

