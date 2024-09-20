Crews battle fire near Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade

Crews were working to put out a structure on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade County early Friday.

The scene is at SW 40th Street and SW 75th Avenue, near Tropical Park. The building on fire appeared to be a warehouse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire is under investigation, and no one has been taken to the hospital.

Miami-Dade police were also at the scene.

