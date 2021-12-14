Crews Battle Massive Fire at Miami Gardens Apartment Complex

Crews worked to put out a two-alarm fire that broke out at a Miami Gardens apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. near the 21300 block of Northwest 9th Place at the Advenir at Walden Lake complex.

#MDFR is on scene of a #SecondAlarm fire near NW 213 Terrace & NW 9th Place. All companies working. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) December 14, 2021

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the three-story building as firefighters doused it with water.

Police have not released any information on the cause of the fire or any potential injuries.

