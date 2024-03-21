Miami-Dade police

Cross-county police chase ends on the Turnpike

The chase appears to have started in Miami-Dade County, finally ending near Coconut Creek Parkway.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thursday morning, NBC6 cameras captured multiple Miami-Dade Police cruisers going after a Chevrolet on Florida’s Turnpike.

The chase appears to have started in Miami-Dade County, finally ending on the Turnpike near Coconut Creek Parkway.

Cameras captured the moment the Chevrolet was finally stopped, and video shows police detaining someone who was inside the car.

NBC6 has requested information from the police regarding this investigation and possible arrest.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade police
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us