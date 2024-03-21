Cross-county police chase ends on the Turnpike

Thursday morning, NBC6 cameras captured multiple Miami-Dade Police cruisers going after a Chevrolet on Florida’s Turnpike.

The chase appears to have started in Miami-Dade County, finally ending on the Turnpike near Coconut Creek Parkway.

Cameras captured the moment the Chevrolet was finally stopped, and video shows police detaining someone who was inside the car.

NBC6 has requested information from the police regarding this investigation and possible arrest.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.