Cross-Dressing Serial Shoplifter Behind Bars in Broward: Police

A Miami Gardens man, who sometimes dresses as a woman to shoplift, is looking at a growing list of charges after being suspected of grand theft at stores from Miami to Altamonte Springs, court records show.

According to several arrest reports, Jamarian Ashford Brooks, who turned 20 Wednesday, entered a Bath and Body Works store in Pembroke Pines on June 25, 2021, with two women and stole scented candles and fragrances.

Broward Sheriff's Office

He entered a Bath and Body Works store in Deerfield Beach with two alleged accomplices July 5, 2021, and stole nearly $2,700 worth of scented candles and wallflower heater fragrances.

The trio did it again at a Bath and Body Works store in Hollywood July 14, 2021, stealing more than $2,000 worth of candles and fragrances.

The same day, the group stole 31 bottles of tequila worth a total of $1,925 from a Total Wine store in Coral Springs.

Brooks and an alleged accomplice pepper sprayed and hit a 71-year-old clerk to steal a $100 bottle of Hennessey and other items from a Walgreen’s in Pembroke Pines July 25.

Two days later, Brooks and three alleged accomplices pepper sprayed and struck a Walgreen’s clerk to steal a bottle of Patron tequila in Davie.

Also on July 27, Brooks and the other suspects stole merchandise worth $225 from a Hobby Lobby store in Davie then pepper sprayed and struck the manager’s head with a basket before fleeing in a car.

Brooks was caught in Miami after shoplifting at a BJ’s Wholesale Warehouse, police said.

In most cases, surveillance video showed the suspects dressed in women’s clothing filling shopping bags and carts with scented candles, fragrances, and liquor.

They would leave without paying and escape in different vehicles, at least one of which was reported stolen, police said.

Brooks is charged with several counts of grand theft, armed robbery, and battery on a person over 65.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail Wednesday where he remains on bonds totaling $78,000, records show.